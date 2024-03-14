3 great free agents Broncos could have signed but didn't
The Broncos should have signed these 3 players.
3. Jonnu Smith, TE
Jonnu Smith is set to turn 29 years old during the 2024 NFL offseason, but the Denver Broncos still have a huge need at tight end, so signing Smith would have at the very least, made life easier for a potential rookie QB in 2024. However, Smith ended up signing a modest two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, giving them another weapon on offense.
Smith caught 50 passes for 582 yards and three touchdowns in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons. He actually set career-highs in receptions and yards in 2023, so it was the best year of his career. He also caught 71.4% of his targets, so he proved to be a reliable target as well. Part of rebuilding, especially when you bring in a rookie QB, is surrounding that QB with a good blend of young talent and veteran talent.
The Broncos do have some young talent on offense, and a veteran player like Smith would have been perfect to help a rookie QBs development. Now, the Broncos tight end situation is murky at best. Adam Trautman was re-signed. Greg Dulcich figures to be a part of the solution if his hamstrings work.
And the two others, Lucas Krull and Nate Adkins, are just guys at the moment. I would expect the Broncos are going to come away with a tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft, but in the meantime, they could have brought in a viable receiving tight end to at least add another weapon to the offense, especially in the intermediate part of the passing game, where tight ends typically feast.