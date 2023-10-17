3 Games the Denver Broncos could still win In 2023
By Jack Ramsey
Week 11: Home for the Vikings
Perhaps no team in football, maybe not even the Giants, has taken as hard of a fall as the Minnesota Vikings have. A year after winning 13 games, winning the NFC North, and securing the second seed in the NFC, the Vikings sit at just 2-4 after squeaking out a win over the Bears in week six. Kirk Cousins has regressed, and so has the offense overall. The post-Dalvin Cook era is off to a rough start, considering the team has run for just 450 yards in their six games.
Conversely, the defense has taken a much larger step back. The Vikings rank 21st overall in scoring defense and are allowing over 100 yards of rushing offense per game. Danielle Hunter has recorded eight sacks in just six games, but the rest of the defense has totaled just 10 sacks in the same time.
If you can contain Hunter, it is difficult for the Vikings to get pressure on the quarterback. Additionally, several Vikings are currently being rumored to be trade deadline targets, including Hunter. This team could look much different come Week 11.