3 free agents who could immediately start for the Denver Broncos
3. Dalvin Cook, RB
I know I just got done saying that I was trying to pick some players that we haven't talked about on this website, but I had to include Dalvin Cook, because he might be the best possible free agent and best remaining fit for the Denver Broncos.
The Broncos' roster is solid from top to bottom, but one of their most uncertain positions at this moment is their running back spot. Samaje Perine is a fine backup, but that's it. He's never had a true, full workload as an RB1 in the NFL, and his 4.0 yards per carry as a backup is right on the cusp of viability in the NFL.
Javonte Williams' rehab appears to be going well, but there is no guarantee that he'll be ready for week one and if he'll bounce back to his old, tough-running ways. There is a clear need for Dalvin Cook on this roster and the Denver Broncos should make this move tomorrow.
Cook has made four straight Pro Bowls and is coming off of four straight 1,100-yard rushing seasons. He is much more capable of holding an RB1 role while Javonte Williams slowly gets back up to full strength. Signing Cook would also very quietly give the Broncos one of the very best groups of offensive skill players in the entire NFL, perhaps the best in their division at least.
The Broncos do have cap space and have the ability to create a bit more if they'd need to. If I had to choose from these three players, I'd love for the Broncos to pursue Dalvin Cook.