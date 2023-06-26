3 free agents who could immediately start for the Denver Broncos
2. Robbie Gould, K
I'm trying to avoid the super obvious names here because we've covered them quite a bit on this website. Right now, the Denver Broncos have someone named Elliott Fry signed as the lone kicker. Fry has attempted just six field goals over his career and has made five of them between the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, and Kansas City Chiefs.
He's 28 years old and doesn't appear to be someone who should be considered a viable starting kicker in the NFL. However, Robbie Gould is a borderline Hall of Fame kicker who is a free agent. He's attempted a whopping 517 kicks in his career and has made a remarkable 447 of them for a percentage of 86.5%. His longest career field goal is 58 yards.
Gould has kicked in 266 regular season games and has consistently proven to be one of the very best in the NFL and has three seasons making at least 90% of his kicks, and a whopping 10 seasons making at least 85% of his field goals.
Gould is 40 years old and is definitely on the back nine of his career, but Gould fits the mold if the Broncos wanting to win now. He's one of the best in the NFL an would put the finishing touches on a new-look specialists group with Riley Dixon at punter.