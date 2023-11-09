3 free agents who can help Denver Broncos make playoffs in 2023
Could the Denver Broncos make a playoff push in 2023?
3. OJ Howard, TE
The Denver Broncos tight ends are almost non-existent. Greg Dulcich's hamstring has not been able to stay healthy, so he's on IR. Adam Trautman might be the most uninspiring tight end in NFL history, and Chris Manhertz was brought here for his blocking ability. The best TE left on the market is OJ Howard, a former first-round pick.
Howard is 29 years old and ran a 4.51 at the combine, so he's very fast and athletic. Across the 2018-2019 seasons, Howard caught 68 passes for 1,024 yards and six touchdowns. Obviously being this late in the season, if the Denver Broncos were to go hunting for free agents, they aren't going to find much. However, the team could use a boost at a few positions.
Signing aging free agents halfway through the season sounds absolutely insane when you think about it, but again, if the team can beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, their season gets a lot more interesting. After playing the Buffalo Bills, their following games are against the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, and end with games against the New England Patriots, Chargers again, and Las Vegas Raiders.
There are certainly better teams than the Broncos on their remaining schedule at the moment. But the defense has allowed just four offensive touchdowns over the last four games and the offense has been fine up to this point.