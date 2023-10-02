3 free agents the Denver Broncos should sign after Week 4 win
The Denver Broncos temporarily saved their 2023 season after a scrappy Week 4 win.
2. Bryce Callahan, CB
Can we please get some help at cornerback? Please? PLEASE?? Damarri Mathis and every other CB not named Patrick Surtain II once again got cooked in Week 4. And even Surtain didn't have the best game, either. What is nice is that the four-week IR window can be opened for those players on IR, and K'Waun Williams is one of them. Williams was excellent in his first year in Denver in 2022 but has not stepped on the field yet in 2023.
Perhaps K'Waun Williams returning can give this unit a much-needed boost, and it would be doubly beneficial if Justin Simmons could come back, too. Well, someone who knows the players on the defense and knows the scheme a bit is Bryce Callahan, who is still on the market. Callahan has been excellent when on the field, but he has historically struggled with injuries.
However, Callahan is likely 100% since he has remained unsigned this offseason and would be a welcome addition to the DB room. A healthy secondary would then feature Surtain, Simmons, Williams, and Callahan. All of a sudden, the Broncos might be able to work with that.
3. Matthew Ioannidis, DE
A veteran defensive end is still on the market, and boy does the defense need some help up front. The team does have eight sacks through four games, so it's not like the pass rush has been totally nonexistent, but adding some reinforcements along the DL in Ioannidis would make a ton of sense.
Obviously, since the season is well underway, teams aren't going to find much on the FA market, but Ioannidis is a solid player who has had a few notable seasons of production. Denver's DL has been brutalized this year, so I just think adding a veteran player who has been around the block a few times certainly would not hurt.