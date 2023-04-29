3 free agents the Broncos should sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Ben Jones, Center
The Denver Broncos did not address the offensive line at all in the 2023 NFL Draft, until their last pick at 257 with Alex Forsyth out of Oregon. There's a reason why this player nearly went undrafted, and for that reason, the Broncos should bring in Ben Jones for a year or two.
Jones has played for the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans over his 11 year career, making the Pro Bowl in 2022.
He's one of the best centers in football and has never played less than 12 games in a season. With 172 games of regular season experience, signing Jones for a year might be perfect for the team.
Perhaps Alex Forsyth, the newest Denver Broncos, could develop into someone solid, but surely that could take more than just one offseason, right? This would be a move to put the finishes touches on the offensive line and could create one of the best units in football. Just imagine this offensive line for a second:
-Garett Bolles
-Ben Powers
-Ben Jones
-Quinn Meiners
-Mike McGlinchey.
Man, that line has a ton of potential in a Sean Payton offense.