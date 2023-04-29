3 free agents the Broncos should sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, and the Denver Broncos brought in a solid class, but there are still some moves they can make to shore up the roster. Even the best of rosters have holes in them, and I think Denver's roster solid.
They could use some depth in certain positions but overall, the team is in a good spot. They hit on some needs in the draft, but with limited capital, they wouldn't have been able to fill all of their needs. And even if they had 10 picks, teams never truly know how the draft will fall, so for that reason, the Denver Broncos need to target these free agents now that the draft is over.
1. Dawuane Smoot, DT
Dawuane Smoot is a free agent and is someone who can put the finishing touches on the defensive line, in my opinion. Smoot, 28 years old, was a third-round pick back in 2017 and spent the first six years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Over the last four seasons, Smoot has 22.5 sacks and 52 QB hits from the defensive interior. He's also played at least 15 games in each of the last four seasons.
Smoot makes a ton of sense as the last starter to pair with DJ Jones and Zach Allen. That could be a potentially very strong defensive line. Denver could have addressed their defensive line in 2023, but they did not do so.