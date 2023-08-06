3 free agents the Denver Broncos might regret not signing this offseason
Denver's aggressive free agency gave a needed boost to the roster, but will they regret not signing these 3 free agents this offseason?
3. Denver may regret passing on and old friend in Connor McGovern in free agency
Connor McGovern played in Denver as a starter from 2018-2019 and played both guard and center for the team. The Broncos let McGovern leave in free agency and had hoped that Lloyd Cushenberry could take over at center. Well, that was a mistake. Since leaving Denver, McGovern has established himself as one of the better centers in the NFL, and Cushenberry has been one of the worst.
What makes this situation even more infuriating is that McGovern was on the free agency market for quite a while and re-signed with the New York Jets for just $1.9 million. McGovern re-signed for pennies and could have easily slid into the starting center role for Denver.
Instead, the Broncos signed Kyle Fuller, a career backup center and drafted a seventh-round center in Alex Forsyth in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's not exactly the most solid of solutions along the offensive line, and it's clear that center is maybe the biggest weakness on the roster. Denver could have easily spared a couple million dollars to bring a very good center back to the team.
A hypothetical offensive line of Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Connor McGovern / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey would have been significantly better than with Cushenberry in the starting lineup.