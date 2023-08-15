3 free agents who could make the Denver Broncos' roster before week one
There are still a few quality free agents left on the market who can make the Broncos' roster before week one
2. Leonard Fournette, RB
The Denver Broncos added an RB2 in free agency when they inked Samaje Perine to a two-year deal. However, I don't think Perine is very good or the best option the Broncos could have gone with. Someone who the team can still sign and would most definitely make the roster is Leonard Fournette, a Super Bowl champion, and former 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 and 2019.
Fournette and Perine share very similar skill sets as running backs, but Fournette is obviously a much better player and has been much more productive over his career than Perine has. Fournette was drafted in 2016, and his 17-game averages come out to 964 yards, 478 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns per year.
I'm not sure why the Denver Broncos opted for Perine over someone like Leonard Fournette, but they can correct that mistake with this addition before week one.
3. Jadaveon Clowney, DE
Jadaveon Clowney is still a free agent and has recently made visits to the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. He's also someone who the Denver Broncos could use along the defensive line or as a stand-up pass rusher. He's never lived up to his draft status, but he's carved out a nice career since entering the league in 2014.
He has 43.0 career sacks, 90 tackles for loss, and 108 QB hits across nine seasons. His 17-game averages come out to seven sacks and 17 QB hits per season, which is fine production. Denver's defensive front has gotten a bit beat up lately, and they got worked in their first preseason game.
With DJ Jones down with a concussion, Mike Purcell not yet back on the field, and Baron Browning likely set to miss multiple regular season games, the defensive front, which was already weaker to begin with, is very thin. Jadaveon Clowney could come in and instantly provide a needed boost to a position group that desperately needs it.