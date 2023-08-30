3 free agents Broncos should sign after wave of roster cuts around the NFL
Could the Denver Broncos make some solid FA additions after major roster cuts?
3. Greedy Williams, CB
With K'Waun Williams fixing to miss some time and Riley Moss still on the shelf, I see no reason why the Broncos shouldn't take a look at Greedy Williams, a former second-round pick who played with the Cleveland Browns and was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.
Williams has definitely not lived up to his high draft status, but he's another young player I think the Broncos should take a chance on.
Greedy Williams is still just 25 years old and has a long 6'2" frame. If you care about PFF grades, he graded out at a solid 64.6 in 2021, but that's been his highest score to date. The Denver Broncos would not be asking Williams to do a lot I don't think. He'd most definitely slide into a CB4 role behind Patrick Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, and Essang Bassey.
Listen, the Denver Broncos aren't going to make a sweeping roster move unless they want to make a major trade, but they can improve their roster a hair with these three moves.