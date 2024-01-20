3 free agents Broncos fans won't miss if they don't return in 2024
The Denver Broncos will have some big decisions to make when the free-agent signing period starts this spring, but if the team chooses to move on from these three players, it likely won't bother much of Broncos Country.
Justin Strnad, Linebacker
Justin Strnad has been only a small part of the roster as a backup linebacker and special teams guy, but he continues to make the roster each year when the team goes through a tough injury at the position. Truthfully, he probably should have been cut a couple of years ago.
A promising player when he was drafted in the fifth round in 2020, Strnad was forced to miss his entire rookie season with a wrist injury. He never seemed to get back on track after that.
He did make five starts on defense in 2021, but was mostly ineffective and has been relegated to special teams for each of the last two seasons, posting 10 total tackles in that time.
He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and there just isn't much reason to spend resources to bring him back for that role when the team can find another player already on that roster or late in the draft to do the same thing.
Strnad may always feel like a possible missed opportunity for the team, but his time in Denver seems to have come and gone at this point.