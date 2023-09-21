3 free agents the Broncos can sign to help save their 2023 season
Can the Denver Broncos dig themselves out of an early hole to save their 2023 season?
2. Bryce Callahan, CB
Why is Bryce Callahan not on the Denver Broncos? Better yet, why did the Broncos not bring back Ronald Darby as a veteran failsafe for Damarri Mathis, who might be the worst cornerback in the NFL? It's a mess in the Broncos' secondary. Justin Simmons is hurt, Caden Sterns is out for the season, K'Waun Williams is still set to miss several more weeks, and Damarri Mathis has been just atrocious in 2023.
I'm just confused as to what Denver is doing in the secondary. I get it's early in the season and the bad play of Mathis can change, but adding the injuries to it makes me wonder what more Denver is waiting for. Someone who would make a ton of sense is a former Bronco, Bryce Callahan. Callahan played in 21 total games in Denver in 2020 and 2021 and was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, where he played in a career-high 15 games.
He also had a career-high three interceptions in 2022. Callahan is able to play on the outside and in the slot. He's exactly what Denver needs at the moment to bolster the secondary.
3. Landon Collins, S
Adding more reinforcements in the secondary makes sense. Someone who is still on the market is Landon Collins, who has played for the Washington Commanders and New York Giants during his career. He's more of a safety that plays in the box, closer to the line of scrimmage and isn't the best in coverage, but his diverse skillset would make him a welcome addition to the Denver Broncos defense.
Over his eight-year career, Landon Collins has 12 interceptions, 41 passes defended, 11 sacks, 691 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits. He can certainly fill up a stat sheet, and I think he'd help the Broncos' defense a ton.