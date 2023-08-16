3 free agents, 3 trade options for Denver Broncos at offensive tackle
- Starting OT at risk of losing his job?
- Could this OT be traded/released?
- Options for the Broncos if eventually they move on from this player
Trade Candidates:
Mekhi Becton: Becton is still a young player, who has struggled and has been injured during his time with the New York Jets, but giving him a fresh start in a new system could be a career-savior move for the former first-round draft pick. But will the Jets deal with the Broncos given the drama between the two teams?
Jonah Williams: Another former first-round draft pick with a lot of injuries over his career. In 2022, he played over 1,000 snaps (10th most among OTs). With the free agent signing of Orlando Brown Jr., a fresh start in a new team like the Broncos could be a good move for the Bengals' OT.
James Hurst: New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning is in a huge bounce-back position, Hurst will no longer be a starter if Penning can stay healthy. Ryan Ramczyk is the other starter, so moving on from Hurst would make sense. Hurst had only 5 penalties last season.
Denver could trade for one of these, or sign one of the FA's and save money for a 2024 free agent. Let's take a look at the 2024 Free Agent tackles...
- Tyron Smith
- Duane Brown
- Trent Brown
- Jonah Williams
- Terence Steele
- Cornelius Lucas
- Ezra Cleveland
If you were George Paton and Sean Payton, what would you do with Bolles?