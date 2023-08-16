3 free agents, 3 trade options for Denver Broncos at offensive tackle
- Starting OT at risk of losing his job?
- Could this OT be traded/released?
- Options for the Broncos if eventually they move on from this player
Free agents the Denver Broncos could consider at OT
These guys could be signed to a one-year deal, see how they play and then decide if it's worth it to re-sign them after the season.
Taylor Lewan: Yes, Lewan will probably stay retired, but if not, he can be a starting offensive tackle in this league. Injuries have been a problem for him recently, but when healthy, the 3x Pro Bowler could be a solid option for the Broncos on a one-year deal.
Eric Fisher: Another experienced veteran, who did not play last year due to an injury, but can be a one-year insurance for the Broncos. The former 1st overall pick is a 2x Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champ that could bring more veteran presence into the locker room.
Jason Peters: Peters is probably my favorite option. He is a 9x Pro Bowler, a 2x First-team All-Pro, a 4x Second-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl Champion. Jason has shown that he can still play at a high level, last year, in 235 snaps he allowed only one sack and had no penalties. A great option for the Broncos.