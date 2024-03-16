3 free-agent moves from AFC West rivals that should worry Broncos fans
We know what the Denver Broncos have done in free agency, let's check in on some moves made by the other teams in the AFC West.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Other Kansas City Chiefs free-agent signings (so far):
Irv Smith, Jr., TE
You knew the Chiefs were going to look to upgrade the wide receiver position this offseason and this move has to be considered a major upgrade.
The Chiefs moved on from Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason and now have replaced him with Marquise Brown who is going to give the Chiefs a dynamic on offense similar to when Tyreek Hill was there. While not as fast as Hill, Brown still has blazing speed and is one of the better deep-ball threats in the NFL. Any time Patrick Mahomes and his cannon for an arm are slinging the ball, that's a problem.
After spending three years in Baltimore, Brown has been in Arizona for the past two seasons. For his career, he has 313 receptions for 3,644 and 28 touchdowns. He gives the Chiefs a burner on the outside and will likely be what many thought Kadarius Toney would be for this team.
The Chiefs are a legitimate threat to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row and this move only bolsters those odds.