3 free-agent moves from AFC West rivals that should worry Broncos fans
We know what the Denver Broncos have done in free agency, let's check in on some moves made by the other teams in the AFC West.
Gus Edwards, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Other Los Angeles Chargers free-agent signings (so far):
Hayden Hurst, TE
Will Dissly, TE
Poona Ford, DE
The Chargers have made some puzzling moves this offseason, including new deals with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack while trading away wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Currently, there isn't much to worry about with this Chargers team aside from Harbaugh as the head coach, and the signing of Gus Edwards is a Harbaugh move. Edwards goes from John Harbaugh in Baltimore to Harbaugh in L.A. and he will likely open the season as the team's No.1 running back following the departure of Austin Ekeler.
Edwards is a powerful, hard-nosed runner and that shows you the style that Harbaugh plans to implement. He will build his offense in the trenches, just like he did at Michigan, which helped him win a national championship.
The Chargers lost Gerald Everett to free agency (Chicago) but replaced him with Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly. Poona Ford will offer more stability on the defensive line, so the Chargers are rebuilding like the Broncos are, but just have much more flexibility to do so at the moment.
Edwards has been a rotational guy for years with the Ravens. Can he be a lead back with the Chargers?