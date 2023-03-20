3 former Broncos that should return to Denver in 2023
3. A Pair of Running Backs
The Broncos still have a ton of questions facing their backfield. They added Samaje Perine last week, but Javontee Williams is rehabbing from a massive knee injury, and the only other running backs of note on the roster are Tyler Badie and Damarea Crockett. The Broncos could really use another back, and there are definitely some former Broncos who could make sense as an addition.
Leading the way is Latavius Murray, who turned into the Broncos' lead back down the stretch in 2023. Murray played for Sean Payton during his previous tenure in New Orleans, and Payton even went as far as to credit Murray for being the first to reach out to him about a then potential opening in Denver. To be blunt, it'd be rather shocking if Murray does not return to Denver for the 2023-2024 season. Considering his production for the Broncos, history of health and being able to be a durable back, and connection to Payton, his not being in Denver would be a major upset.
Next would be Marlon Mack, another one of the random assortment of running backs for the Broncos in the back end of the 2022 season. Mack was on the right end of one of the biggest plays for the Broncos in 2022, a 67-yard receiving touchdown. His career has been derailed by injuries, but the former Colt and Texan looked good during his time in Denver, and most importantly, looked healthy. A healthy Mack brings solid pass-catching abilities and good speed to the table for the Broncos, something that could complement nicely with Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams, once healthy.