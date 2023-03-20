3 former Broncos that should return to Denver in 2023
2. Isaiah McKenzie, WR
Isaiah McKenzie, another former Bronco who got his first shot during the Vance Joseph era, was recently cut by the Buffalo Bills after becoming a sizable piece of their offensive game over the last few years. McKenzie will be 28 by the time camps open in a few months but is coming off a career year. McKenzie amassed 423 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown and being featured in the running game nine times.
McKenzie has speed, undoubtedly. The Broncos could use a burner and another slot option, considering how unreliable KJ Hamler has been due to an unfortunate slew of injuries in the last few years. Also considering the lengthy list of injuries to Broncos wide receivers the last few years, there might not be "too much depth" for them entering the 2023 season. McKenzie's size and speed offer a ton of different options for the Broncos, which would allow the offensive mastermind in Sean Payton to get creative with the former Georgia Bulldog.
McKenzie has a lengthy history returning kicks and punts and has totaled over 1,100 kick return yards in his career and over 500 punt return yards, and a punt return touchdown to go along with that. The Broncos could use some competition for Montrell Washington in camp, and McKenzie could pose just that without his sole purpose on the team being special teams. In a world where Washington is removed from returning duties and the Broncos need a new return man, McKenzie could be a trusted veteran option for the special teams unit.