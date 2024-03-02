3 former Broncos fans would love to see return in 2024
The free-agent market is full of possibilities, including those that can bring back some familiar faces.
Shaquil Barrett, Edge Rusher
It was tough to see Shaq Barrett leave when he did, but at the time, the Broncos had great pass-rushing depth with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Barrett was looking for a chance to be a more impactful player and chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He made an immediate impact for them, leading the entire league with 19.5 sacks in the 2019 season, making the Pro Bowl that year as well.
His numbers went down over the course of the past two seasons, though a torn Achilles shut him down about halfway through the 2022 campaign. The Bucs recently released him, making him a free agent.
Barrett is 31 years old and likely doesn't have the explosion off the snap that he once did, so he's not going to be a 20-sack guy again. But he could still be a nice addition to the Broncos' stable of pass-rushers and a return to the state where he played his college ball could be enticing for him.
Barrett spent five seasons with the Broncos from 2014-18 and would likely be welcomed back by the majority of Broncos Country. If he can't find a big deal elsewhere, a one-year contract with the Broncos to see what he still has could make some sense for both sides.