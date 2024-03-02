3 former Broncos fans would love to see return in 2024
The free-agent market is full of possibilities, including those that can bring back some familiar faces.
Noah Fant, Tight End
Oh look, another part of that Russell Wilson trade.
Noah Fant was once the Broncos' first-round pick after the team traded down in 2019. He played three seasons in Denver but the Seattle Seahawks were looking for a young prospect when they dealt Wilson and Fant was that piece.
Fant's numbers went down with the Seahawks in the past two seasons and he's now hitting the open market for the first time in his career at 26 years old. The Broncos just happen to need a tight end after a season in which they received next to nothing from the position.
The Broncos could turn back to Fant to help inject some life into the tight end spot while also selecting one at some point in the draft. That may be too many assets to tie into the position but the team absolutely has to do something because the combination of Adam Trautman and an oft-injured Greg Dulcich just isn't going to cut it.
During his three seasons in Denver, Fant caught 170 passes for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns. It never seemed like he did anything massive in terms of production, but consider these numbers. Since he was traded to the Seahawks ahead of the 2022 season, the Broncos have gotten this out of the tight end position:
106 catches, 1,095 yards, 10 touchdowns
That is the total combined numbers of eight different players (Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert, Eric Tomlinson, Albert Okwuegbunam, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins). Fant could be an affordable option for this team to get much better at tight end.