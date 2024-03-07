3 extremely obvious destinations for Justin Simmons in 2024
The Denver Broncos cut Justin Simmons on Thursday.
In their efforts to get younger and clear cap space, the Denver Broncos cut long-time safety, Justin Simmons. Where will he play in 2024? If you're shocked that he won't be on the team in 2024, don't be. Sure, it might be a bit shocking that he was not at least traded, but consider this:
The free agent safety market is already extremely deep, so teams really had no reason to offer draft compensation for Justin Simmons. Simmons also turns 31 years old during the 2024 NFL Season, had a nearly $20 million cap hit on his contract, and would have been a free agent next offseason. From the Broncos perspective, there was every reason in the world to move off him.
Now, Simmons gets a bit of a head start into free agency and could sign with a Super Bowl contender in 2024. Which three teams make the most sense?
1. Philadelphia Eagles
This is the most obvious fit for Justin Simmons and I'd be shocked if he did not end up with the Eagles. Philly struggled horribly on the backend of their defense in 2023, and their falloff from their dominant 2022 season was evident. At the 2023 trade deadline, they traded for another stud safety in Kevin Byard.
But earlier this offseason, Byard was cut. Now, the Eagles do have a hole at safety. They also happen to now employ former Broncos coaches Vic Fangio and Christian Parker. Fangio was the team's head coach from 2019-2021 and Parker was the DBs coach for a short time. With clear connections to Philadelphia, I am sure Fangio and Parker would love to have Simmons on the backend.
He'd know the defense and be able to help other members of the secondary make the transition.