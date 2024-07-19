3 established alphas on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season
CB Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL and is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. Through three seasons, he's established himself as a problem for opposing quarterbacks, and you have to figure that a contract extension for Surtain will happen in the near-ish future. It's pretty obvious to me that he is an alpha.
And with former stud safety Justin Simmons gone, it should be Patrick Surtain II who takes on that vocal leadership role on the defense. With Surtain being in line for a new deal and he being the best DB in the NFL, I would almost guarantee that he'll soon become the highest-paid DB in NFL history, and I could see that number approach $25 million per season.
LT Garett Bolles
At this point, Garett Bolles is actually the longest-tenured Broncos player, being with the team every since he got drafted back in 2017. Bolles endured a very brutal stretch to begin his career, earning the infamous nickname "Garett Holds," but has since turned into a top-15 tackle. He was an All-Pro back in the 2020 NFL Season, which is where he earned his contract extension.
Bolles is a hyper-athletic tackle who has been a stalwart along the offensive line for several seasons now. He played and started in all 17 games for Denver in 2023 and actually played some of the best football of his career.
I think what also makes Bolles an alpha is his dedication and determination on the Broncos after being on so many losing teams. You have never really heard Bolles speak poorly about the team at any point during his tenure, and is clearly someone who wants to be a part of the solution in turning things around for the Broncos.
Garett Bolles is in the last year of his deal with the team, so it would be wise for the Broncos to strike some sort of short-term deal with their starting LT, perhaps locking him in for another two years beyond this upcoming season.