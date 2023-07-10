3 enticing offensive position battles ahead of Denver Broncos training camp
By Amir Farrell
C Lloyd Cushenberry vs C Alex Forsyth
Even though the offensive line is considered as exciting as other position groups, this competition is most likely going to be one of the more headlined battles throughout training camp. With the additions of OG Ben Powers and RT Mike McGlinchey, the Broncos are seemingly one position away from solidifying their offensive line and looking like a much stronger unit than featured in 2022.
Since losing Connor McGovern in free agency in 2020, the Broncos have yet to find a reliable and consistent starter at the center position and has been a weak spot on the offensive line. Year after year, there has been below-average performance at the center of the offensive line although, head coach Sean Payton seems to believe he has his guy in former Broncos third-round pick, Lloyd Cushenberry.
Despite starting off his NFL career slowly, Cushenberry has reportedly "impressed" new offensive line coach Zach Strief and Sean Payton has previously referred to him as the starting center therefore, it appears it is his job to lose. That's where seventh-round rookie center Alex Forsyth comes into play. While it seems a bit of a stretch, many analysts and members of the Denver media believe Forsyth is in serious play to steal away the team's starting center job not only in his rookie year but by week 1.
Although Forsyth did fall very far in the draft and nearly went undrafted, the Broncos believe they found a serious gem in Forsyth but have most likely kept it a secret up to this point. If Cushenberry is really Sean Payton's acclaimed "franchise center", then it does make sense the team waited until the seventh round to draft a center. However, many draft analysts had a fifth-round grade on the 24-year-old and Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him graded as the fifth-best center in the entire center. Many analysts have spoken highly of his IQ and his film backs up everything with very well-displayed pass protection and run blocking. Cushenberry may be the starter as of now, but Forsyth most certainly has a chip on his shoulder entering training camp as he aims to shock a lot of fans.