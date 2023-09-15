3 EDGE rushers Denver Broncos should already have in mind for 2024
The Denver Broncos need to get better at EDGE. They should already have these players in mind for 2024.
3. Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
A player who might find himself either traded or hitting the open market within the next year is Brian Burns, a fifth-year player on the Carolina Panthers. Burns was a first round pick back in 2019 and is currently playing on his fifth-year option. As of now, the Panthers and Burns have not agreed on a contract extension.
Burns is a free agent in 2024 and I think I could see a scenario where Carolina makes an attempt to trade him if the contract situation doesn't get resolved. Burns is still just 25 years old and has 40 sacks and 78 QB hits in 65 cames played. He already has two sacks on the 2023 season and had a career-high 12.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in 2022.
Brian Burns is certainly a player that would boost the Denver Broncos' defensive front. He'd likely command a first-round pick in a trade and would then need to be re-signed on a pretty rich deal. However, it's not a bad thing to shell out tens of millions of dollars for a talented pass rusher.
Who of these three would you want Denver to look at?