3 EDGE rushers Denver Broncos should already have in mind for 2024
The Denver Broncos need to get better at EDGE. They should already have these players in mind for 2024.
2. Jared Verse, Florida State
It would be nice to see the Denver Broncos draft a pass rusher high in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the best one in the coming class is Jared Verse, a fifth-year senior from Florida State. He began his college career at Albany and transferred to FSU after the 2021 season. In his first year with the Seminoles, verse had nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss in just 12 games.
Verse simply gets in the backfield consistently, and that's precisely what Denver needs. Obviously, sacks can be a bit misleading, but what makes Verse so special is his explosiveness and get-off. Here's what Daniel Jeremiah had to say about Verse:
"His get-off is outstanding. He explodes out of his stance (three-point and two-point). He covers a lot of ground immediately with an explosive first three steps. He has shock in his hands. He jolts offensive tackles, uprooting them and severely impacting their balance. He flashes an array of moves to win as a pass rusher -- up and under, club/swim and inside long arm are three of his most effective techniques."- Daniel Jeremiah
Denver should be eyeing Jared Verse.