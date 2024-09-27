3 early bright spots for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Zach Allen and Jonathon Cooper
Two of the very best players at generating pressure in the NFL right now are on the Denver Broncos. Zach Allen and Jonathon Cooper are turning into stars in front of our very eyes and have just been on fire for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season.
According to PFF, Zach Allen is tied for second in the NFL with 18 pressures through three weeks:
He's also doing this from the defensive interior, which is extra impressive. Jonathon Cooper is also having an insane start to the season. According to ESPN's numbers, Cooper ranks 15th among all EDGE rushers in pass rush win rate, and 9th among EDGEs in run stop win rate. Both Allen and Cooper are clearly playing themselves into contract extensions with the Broncos next offseason.
And Denver should take care of each player if they continue this play up. Part of what has made the Broncos' defense so great in 2024 is the ability of Allen and Cooper to consistently generate pressure.
The secondary play
How about this secondary? For those who care about PFF grades, CB Riley Moss ranks 23rd among 97 cornerbacks. Brandon Jones ranks 2nd among 75 safeties, and PJ Locke III ranks 18th among safeties. The entire secondary has been electric this year, and the emergence of Riley Moss as a legitimate CB2 gives Denver a high-end trio of CBs with Pat Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian.
The Denver Broncos are allowing just 133.3 passing yards per game, which is good for 2nd in the NFL, only behind the Seattle Seahawks, who have played much easier opponents. Overall, the secondary has been a huge positive for the Broncos. And it's spilling with youth as well.
All of Jones, Locke III, McMillian, Surtain, and Moss are 27 years old or younger, and that does not even consider guys like JL Skinner and Kris Abrams-Draine who are waiting in the wings. Denver may have successfuly rebuilt their secondary, and they've got Surtain, Jones, and Locke III under contract for at least through the 2025 NFL Season.