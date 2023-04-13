3 dream scenarios for the Broncos to finish out the 2023 offseason
Denver Broncos' dream scenarios to conclude the 2023 offseason
3. Shore up CB and EDGE depth in draft and free agency
The last moves the Broncos could make that would be the perfect scenario for them would be to add some quality depth at cornerback and EDGE. The team cut Ronald Darby earlier this offseason, and he was very good in his two short years in Denver.
I don't think it's out of the question that they bring him back on a cheaper deal, but as of now, he's not on the Denver Broncos. One injury to Patrick Surtain II puts this room in deep, deep trouble. The same idea goes for the EDGE rushers, too.
Baron Browning is largely unproven and Randy Gregory only played in a handful of games in 2022. One injury to either player puts the Broncos at an iffy spot. I'm not sure they can bank on the development of Nik Bonitto until he can show it, so adding some depth to this room would be a wise move.
Acting on these three scenarios would be perfect scenarios for the Denver Broncos to end the 2022 offseason.