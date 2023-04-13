3 dream scenarios for the Broncos to finish out the 2023 offseason
2. Broncos trade pick 67 for WR Tyler Boyd and pick 92
I ran through the PFN Mock Draft Simulator and got a very nice trade that I'd think would be perfect for the Denver Broncos. Denver does need to continue to add to their wide receiver room, and Boyd might be a great fit.
He's entering his age-29 season and will be a free agent at the end of the year, but the veteran has two 1,000-yard campaigns on his resume and has over 5,000 receiving yards in seven seasons in the NFL. Boyd is the true definition of a quality, veteran player.
Just imagine this potential receiving core for the Broncos:
- Courtland Sutton
- Jerry Jeudy
- Tim Patrick
- Tyler Boyd
- Marquez Callaway
The potential acquisition of Boyd would be a nice insurance policy for Tim Patrick, as he turns 30 this year and we really don't know how he'll return from his torn ACL. Both Sutton and Jeudy come with injury concerns as well.
The Broncos would legitimately be five wide receivers deep in this scenario and I think the Broncos could extend Boyd next year as well, perhaps replacing Tim Patrick on the roster.