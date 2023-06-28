3 dream scenarios for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL offseason
Let's turn the clock way forward and look and three potential dream scenarios that could transpire for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL offseason. Depending on how the 2023 season goes, the 2024 offseason could end up being the offseason that puts Denver over the top and makes them a true Super Bowl contender.
Both Sean Payton and Russell Wilson have won titles during their careers, and having that type of QB/HC combination in the NFL is perhaps the most important and valuable thing a team can have. I don't think it's realistic to suggest that Denver can win it all this year, but after this current core and staff have a year under their belts, I think we can look at 2024 as being that year for the Denver Broncos.
That would mean the 2023 season likely consists of winning around 10 games, making the playoffs, and maybe even winning a playoff game. There has to be some type of improvement in 2023 and an indication that the team can be a serious contender in 2024.
The NFL stops talking about Russell Wilson negatively as he enjoys a rebound 2023 season
The first dream scenario that I hope plays out for the Denver Broncos is Russell Wilson getting back to his old ways and returns to an elite QB. The conversation about Wilson being washed up and over the hump finally stops, and the national NFL landscape finally finds something else to talk about.
This would be a huge relief for the Broncos, as they probably would not have to do much work at all to the QB room. Sean Payton, from 2017-2020, coached Drew Brees to the most efficient seasons of his entire NFL career, and this was during Brees' age 38-41 seasons. Russell Wilson turns 35 late in the 2023 season.
Imagine if Sean Payton can help get that late-career Drew Brees production out of Wilson in 2023 and beyond. Wilson could play the next five seasons in Denver if that could happen. We've seen a bunch of QBs sustain success well into their 30s, and Wilson seems dedicated enough to do what it takes to make it happen.