3 dream scenarios that would boost Denver Broncos' Super Bowl odds
3. Denver Broncos stay healthy and do not suffer major injury to starters
It feels like the Denver Broncos are never a healthy team at this point. They ended up ranking out as the most injured team in the NFL in 2022 and have been one of the most injured teams in the league over the last five seasons.
At some point, this has to stop, right? Well, what if 2023 is that year where the Broncos are mostly healthy? It's no coincidence that teams who make deep playoff runs are able to stay mostly healthy during the regular season.
Denver missed a ton of man games last year from their starters, and that was also mixed together with poor coaching to create a hilariously bad football team. What if the offensive line stays healthy for the entire year?
What if the secondary stays on the field and the wide receiver room only misses a few games? Every year, there are always teams who avoid the injury bug, and why can't that be the Broncos for the 2023 season? I get that a lot of us still may be pessimistic about the Broncos given what has happened the past six seasons, but maybe 2023 is when the direction of the franchise begins to turn around for the better.