3 draft picks the Broncos got right and 2 they will regret
Broncos pick they might regret: The players they didn't take at 67
Some of the picks the Denver Broncos might regret are the ones they didn't make. After taking Marvin Mims with the 63rd overall pick, there were a plethora of guys on the board left on the board for the Broncos with the 67th pick that they might end up regretting passing on.
Here's a quick trio of options to consider:
1. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
The Broncos traded pick 68 to the Detroit Lions for the 63rd overall pick, and right behind the Broncos at pick 67, the Lions took Hendon Hooker at no. 68 overall. Of course, they had a ton of picks to work with in the draft, so taking a QB was not nearly the luxury kind of pick for the Lions at that juncture as it would have been for the Denver Broncos.
With that being said, Hendon Hooker would have been a calculated risk-reward option there in round three that might have been worth the Broncos' while, even if things don't pan out. You take a talented QB in round three and it doesn't work out? Oh well. It's a good shot to take. Some people felt like Hooker might still land in round one of this draft despite being in recovery from a knee injury.
Seems like that could have been a good risk to take given the team's situation beyond this year at QB.
2/3: Tucker Kraft and Darnell Washington, TE
As much as I loved the Adam Trautman trade for the Broncos, I would have loved to have seen the team go after Tucker Kraft or Darnell Washington with that 67th overall pick. Yes, those guys could have fallen for very good reasons (injuries, in all likelihood) but I couldn't help but be tempted by the value at that pick.
Especially with Washignton, a physical specimen out of Georgia who was one of my favorite players in this draft class.