3 draft picks the Broncos got right and 2 they will regret
Broncos pick they got right: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
When Sean Payton was a member of FOX as part of the media, he was asked how he would "fix" Russell Wilson. Among the things he said was that he would make sure they had a list of Russ' "greatest hits" and those song lyrics available in the playbook. We all know what Russell Wilson has done well throughout his career, and some of the most prominent highlights from him have been bombs deep downfield to guys like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin, Percy Harvin, and whoever else the Seahawks had out there at receiver the last 10 or so years.
Not that the Broncos don't have any receivers to win deep, but there probably weren't many receivers better at winning deep downfield in this draft than Marvin Mims, who averaged over 20 yards per reception at Oklahoma.
If your plan is to play Russ' greatest hits, what do you need? You need a strong run game as a foundation and you need guys who can take the top off, especially off of play-action. Marvin Mims is going to be able to come in and do that.
Aside from picking up Jerry Jeudy's 5th-year option, the Broncos also don't really have much clarity at receiver beyond this year. The contracts of Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick -- combined with their age and injury history -- are getting to the point where we don't quite know what the future holds for those guys. KJ Hamler is also in a contract year and currently is recovering from a pectoral injury.
I think Mims is going to play early, and I think he's going to play a lot. Not to mention, Sean Payton said after this selection was made that they identified Mims as one of two "elite" punt return specialists in this year's class along with Houston's Tank Dell.
Although after this pick was made, a lot of people were quick to say, "the Broncos don't need another receiver" I think it will be fascinating to see everything unfold this season and just how friendly the fans are toward this player as he's stretching the field and making plays with his game-changing speed.