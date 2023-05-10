3 draft picks the Broncos got right and 2 they will regret
Broncos pick they got right: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
I think people might be surprised to see the inclusion of Riley Moss in the "picks the Broncos got right" category.
Moss was a player the Broncos traded up to get in a deal that certainly wasn't unanimously beloved by fans across Broncos Country. The team had already made two selections on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and their day was presumably done until George Paton and Sean Payton moved up from the 108th overall slot, trading a 2024 3rd-round pick in the process, to get up to the 83rd overall slot.
I'm sure if it had been for Joe Tippmann (if he were available) fans wouldn't have really cared, but Riley Moss didn't come up in this range of picks in many mock drafts. He was considered a Day 3 pick by the mock draft simulators, and therefore fans didn't really see the player as a good value or someone worth trading up for. This is all extremely subjective until guys actually play on the field, but what Riley Moss showed at Iowa was certainly worthy of a top-100 pick and a lot of prominent people had him ranked high on their boards.
At least, compared to the simulators.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network had him ranked 61st overall. ESPN had him ranked 67th. Matt Miller had him ranked 61st overall.
I got the chance to watch Moss' entire career unfold at Iowa and he was always one of Phil Parker's (Iowa DC) most reliable playmakers in the secondary. Moss finished his time in Iowa City with 11 interceptions and he was always getting around the ball. He has tremendous explosiveness, speed, and ability to attack the football in the air.
While this pick was highly contested by some, I think this was a good pick and the right pick for the Denver Broncos, even as costly as it was to trade up. Moss could start as a rookie.