3 difficult decisions Broncos must make due to salary cap issues
The Denver Broncos are going to be active with their salary cap this offseason
2. Garett Bolles could be a trade candidate for the Denver Broncos
Garett Bolles had a very strong season coming back from a broken ankle suffered during the 2022 NFL Season. Bolles, like Simmons, is entering the last year of his contract. The Broncos have three large contracts along their offensive line. Besides Bolles, Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey are also on rich deals.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry is a free agent, and Quinn Meinerz is eligible for an extension. I think the team will have to make at least one tough decision within this unit. Bolles might end up being the odd man out. He's the oldest player along the OL, and with a trade, the Broncos could save another $16 million on their 2024 salary cap number.
Moving on from Bolles and Simmons would totally wipeout the Broncos cap overage for 2024, which, according to Over The Cap, is at $23,670,508. The team would save $30.5 million by trading Simmons and Bolles. Both are aging players entering the last year of their deals and have been with the Broncos since 2016 and 2017, respectively.
Fresh starts are needed at some point, and for Simmons, Bolles, and the Denver Broncos, this offseason might be the time for that fresh start.