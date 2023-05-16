3 Denver Broncos who won't be back with the team in 2024
Randy Gregory, EDGE
I am not banking on Randy Gregory playing well enough to warrant him staying on the team past this year, unfortunately. He played in just six games in 2022 and notched 2.0 sacks. He's got all the potential in the world but obviously has never been able to consistently stay on the field.
A post-June 1st cut next year saves the Denver Broncos a whopping $14 million on their cap number. This may be an obvious move that could be one of the first decisions they make in 2024. Unless Gregory plays at a near Pro Bowl level, the Broncos have likely already made the decision to move on from him next year.
He and Baron Browning are the two projected starters at EDGE this year. Gregory and Browning form an incredibly low floor/high ceiling unit. Hopefully we see the high ceiling part of them. I also wouldn't be surprised if Denver adds at EDGE this offseason and prioritizes is next offseason.