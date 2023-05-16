3 Denver Broncos who won't be back with the team in 2024
Denver Broncos who won't be back with the team in 2024
Josey Jewell, LB
Josey Jewell is entering the last year of a small contract extension he signed with the Denver Broncos last year. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. Denver also extended Alex Singleton this offseason for three years, so his contract won't be toyed with for at least two years.
The team also drafted inside linebacker Drew Sanders in the 2023 NFL Draft. If the team doesn't part with Jewell this offseason, they'll simply let him leave in free agency next offseason as the Broncos' ILBs move forward with Alex Singleton and Drew Sanders as the two starters.
Jewell has struggled with injuries but made a lethal duo with Singleton in 2022. He's an instinctual linebacker with a great feel for the game. He's also a great run defender but may be the odd man out next year.