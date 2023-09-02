3 Denver Broncos who did not deserve to make the 53-man roster
The Denver Broncos have their 53-man roster set, but are there some players who did not deserve a roster spot?
Look, no roster in the NFL is perfect, which is fine. No one player is perfect, but it's baffling that these three Denver Broncos made the 53-man roster. There really could be a plethora of reasons why a player makes a 53-man roster. Across the NFL, hundreds of cuts were made over the last week or so as teams cut their rosters down from 90 to 53.
Now, about 99% of rosters in the NFL are set in stone for the start of the 2023 NFL season, which surely promises to be a fun one. The Denver Broncos sit right in the middle of a loaded AFC, so they'll have to likely rely on strong coaching and overall discipline to win games in 2023. The Broncos do have a talented roster, though.
However, even with the team having a talented roster, there are some players who probably did not deserve to make the team. Let's cover three of them.
1. Kareem Jackson, S
I'm sorry, but what is the allure with Kareem Jackson at this point? He's simply not good anymore, and not only did he not deserve to make the roster, but I'm genuinely afraid that Denver will trot him out on the field ahead of Caden Sterns for week one and beyond. Jackson has severely lost a step and is not the safety he once was when he came to Denver in 2019.
The 35-year-old veteran should have been cut, or, alternatively, perhaps should have taken some sort of coaching intern role to at least remain with the organization. There's also the fact that Denver has a ton of young talent at safety in Sterns, JL Skinner, and Delarrin Turner-Yell. Jackson may end up cutting into their development if he is going to be viewed ahead of them on the depth chart.
I think Jackson might play best as more of a linebacker hybrid type, playing closer to the line of scrimmage and far away from the secondary, as he cannot cover much anymore.