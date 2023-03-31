Three Denver Broncos who could get huge extensions next offseason

3 Denver Broncos who could get huge extensions next offseason
2. Patrick Surtain II, CB
Another obvious choice is the Broncos' first-round draft pick from 2021. Patrick Surtain II has quickly turned into the best CB in football in 2022 and earned his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod. He's got 24 career passes defended and six interceptions, along with 118 total tackles as well.
He's a do-it-all player and it does not matter what scheme he plays in. Having a shutdown cornerback in the NFL is of incredible value as the league is obviously very pass happy and receivers are becoming better and better it seems.
Surtain turning just 23 years old for the 2023 season is outstanding, and being able to lock him up long-term as he's turning 24 would be quite the move for Denver. I guess if you want to think of it this way, the only downside is that he's likely going to become the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history once the ink is dry, so Denver might have to reset a positional market.
However, Surtain is currently in what could be the early stages of a Hall of Fame career. He'll likely be the top priority for the Broncos next offseason no matter their situation.