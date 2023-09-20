3 Denver Broncos who could be traded away at the 2023 trade deadline
The Denver Broncos are 0-2 and actually hold the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Should they already be thinking about selling at the deadline in 2023?
2. Justin Simmons, S
Justin Simmons has been on the Denver Broncos since 2016 - each year of the post-Manning era, so he's endured some losing in his career. I really don't think he'd have any interest in staying in Denver beyond this year if the Broncos again missed the playoffs. In fact, given that he turns 30 this year, doesn't play a premium position, and is probably nearly fed up with losing at this point, Denver doing right by Simmons and sending him to a contender in 2023 makes a lot of sense.
Justin Simmons is under contract through the 2024 seasons, and the Broncos can enjoy similar cap savings by trading Simmons as they would by trading Sutton. Saving nearly $30 million combined by trading Sutton and Simmons is savings that they might have to consider. Furthermore, Denver does have some young players in the secondary like Caden Sterns and JL Skinner who could both end up starting for the team in 2024.
Sterns hasn't been able to stay healthy, but the talent is there. And with the Broncos needing to pay Patrick Surtain II and Quinn Meinerz next offseason, they'll need some cap relief. Justin Simmons is one of the best players in franchise history and has given his all for the Broncos. He's endured a bunch of crap in Denver, including several coaching staffs, inept offenses, and being on one of the worst teams in the NFL over the last five years.
I really think Denver could trade Simmons at the deadline. It'd make a lot of sense.