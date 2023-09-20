3 Denver Broncos who could be traded away at the 2023 trade deadline
The Denver Broncos are 0-2 and actually hold the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Should they already be thinking about selling at the deadline in 2023?
Right now, Denver is 0-2 and will see their schedule get tougher. Should they already be thinking about selling at the 2023 NFL trade deadline? I mean, the Broncos feel more like a 5-win team than a playoff team through two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, and it's not because of the offense.
Not only is Russell Wilson playing well, but the offense is scoring consistently. The defense has been one of the worst units in football thus far under Vance Joseph, who returns to Denver as the defensive coordinator after being the head coach of the team in 2017 and 2018. Well, whatever you think the primary reason is for the lack of success in Denver, one thing is for certain:
The team won't win many games if they play like they have in Weeks 1 and 2. And for that reason, they could very easily be sellers at the deadline. Which players make the most sense to be shipped off when that deadline arrives at the end of October?
1. Courtland Sutton, WR
Courtland Sutton has not been the same receiver ever since his ACL tear in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. He had a couple of semi-productive years in 2021 and 2022, but nothing special. It just feels like the former Pro Bowler is missing that extra gear that he had in 2019 when he amassed over 1,000 yards, primarily catching passes from Joe Flacco and Drew Lock.
Sutton is under contract for this year, 2024, and 2025, so his pact with the Broncos is not expiring soon, but I just can't see him being a part of the team past the trade deadline if the Broncos are sellers. I think this for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Denver is projected to be in some cap trouble next offseason. A trade this year would save Denver, according to overthecap.com, $14.4 million this year, $13.5 million in 2024, and $14 million in 2025.
You couple this with the team having two younger and more explosive wide receivers in Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr., and it's easy to see why Sutton could be moved. I also think his performance isn't exactly reflective of his contract. Denver may also be able to get a mid-round pick for Sutton if they were to deal him at the deadline.
A WR-needy team that is trying to make a playoff push might be willing to offer up a third-round pick for Sutton, and I think that'd be a deal that Denver should take.