3 Denver Broncos that have been too quiet at training camp
By Amir Farrell
RB Tony Jones Jr.
Since signing a one-year, $940k deal with the Broncos earlier this offseason, multiple members of the media considered Tony Jones Jr. a lead candidate to win Denver's RB3 battle behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. And at the time, it made a lot of sense considering Jones Jr.'s past experience playing under Sean Payton in New Orleans and his fit in the system. However, Jones Jr. certainly has not had the most exciting camp. In fact, he has been outperformed in almost every aspect by RBs Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin.
Both Badie and McLaughlin have played much better to where Sean Payton has given them an increased snap count as opposed to Jones Jr. and thus appears to be in favor of him being released later this offseason. Barring any impressive performances at camp or preseason, Jones Jr. has found himself as the vet looking from the outside in at a young, talented room. Unfortunately for the 25-year-old RB, the competition has been much tougher than initially anticipated as both McLaughlin and Badie have repeatedly exchanged big carries in Payton's run-first offense while Jones Jr. has been very productive.
Tony Jones Jr. has had a few solid catches and carries here and there in 11-on-11s however, it is going to take a lot more to beat out the speedy options ahead of him. Just like for every other position, the preseason is going to determine a lot of futures for numerous players on this roster.