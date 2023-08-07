3 Denver Broncos starters who can still be benched with poor camp, preseason
There is still time, unfortunately, for a few starters to end up on the bench come week one if their performances during the rest of the offseason are not up to par
2. Lloyd Cushenberry III, C
At this point, the one starting position that seems to be the most unstable is at center, where incumbent Lloyd Cushenberry has seen a couple of new faces added to the room in free agent Kyle Fuller and 2023 draft pick Alex Forsyth. I have seen nothing to indicate that Cushenberry is on shaky ground, but preseason games haven't started and there are still training camp practices left.
Cush is in the last year of his rookie contract, and unless he can solidify the position, he'll hit the open market. I do think he'll really need to break out in year four if he wants to stick around, as the Broncos are likely going to prioritize a potential long-term extension for Quinn Meinerz next offseason.
Cushenberry is the weakest projected starter along the offensive line but is now playing next to what could be the best guard tandem in football with Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz. Stable coaching on offense could aid Cushenberry's potential improvement in 2023 as well. I am very interested to see what Alex Forsyth can do when he takes the field in the preseason.
He's a really polished player from his time at Oregon, which is a school that has churned out NFL offensive linemen with ease. I also believe that if Cushenberry struggles even a little bit, they won't hesitate to put Forsyth in to see what he can do.