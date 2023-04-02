3 Denver Broncos who should help fans root for a San Diego State upset
Ronnie Hillman, Running Back
Ronnie Hillman put together an impressive career at SDSU, leading to him being selected in the third round of the 2012 draft by the Broncos.
Hillman ranks fifth in school history in career rushing yards and is tied for fourth in career rushing touchdowns.
Hillman played for the Broncos for four seasons, rushing for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season came in 2015 when he was a key piece of the team's Super Bowl 50 run.
That year, Hillman gained 863 yards on the ground while scoring seven touchdowns. He added 24 receptions and became a player the team grew trust and confidence in. He signed a one-year deal with the team in 2016 after his rookie contract expired but he did not make the team that summer.
Sadly, Hillman passed away this past December after a short battle with a rare form of liver cancer. He will always live in the hearts of Broncos fans as well as the fans that still remember his great games in an Aztecs jersey.