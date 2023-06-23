3 Denver Broncos roster sleepers for 2023 season that deserve more hype
By Amir Farrell
WR Marvin Mims Jr.
Hear me out. With all the chatter around WRs Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick, it feels a bit unfair to leave Marvin Mims Jr. out of that conversation, no? While Jeudy and the other top receivers deserve all the hype around them, Denver's top draft pick has not generated much hype this offseason at all.
In the 2023 NFL draft, the Broncos sent their 2023 third and fifth-round picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for 2023 second and sixth-round picks thus leading to their selection of WR Marvin Mims Jr. Given the aggression to go up and get 'one of their guys', Sean Payton made it pretty evident and clear that the organization has a plan for the young receiver, even in his rookie season. WR Tim Patrick even recently stated in a minicamp press conference that "he [Mims Jr.] is going to have a big role this year."
With the Broncos not having a solidified starting slot WR just yet, it makes sense to give extensive playing time to the 21-year-old receiver that projects best at the position given his frame and play style. Mims has elite speed to take the top off the defense along with incredible playmaking ability in open space -- something Sean Payton highly values.
Averaging north of 20 yards per reception in his final two seasons at Oklahoma, Mims Jr. is a massive mismatch downfield for defenses and especially on play-action. While the Broncos tried to insert WR KJ Hamler into the slot role and 'big play' archetype in the offense, it simply has not worked out due to his lack of availability and Mims Jr. will fill those shoes to perfection, especially given the fact he was able to remain healthy all throughout college.
Despite having a limited route tree in college, his expansion of routes are only going to drastically improve in 2023 learning under new Broncos WRs coach Keary Colbert and one the league's very best route runners in Jerry Jeudy. When Sean Payton establishes the run, defenses better be prepared because Marvin Mims Jr. is going to cook defenders downfield with his elite match of pure speed and jump ball ability.