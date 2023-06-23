3 Denver Broncos roster sleepers for 2023 season that deserve more hype

Feels like Marvin Mims is flying way too far under the radar



Early Declare (Age 20)

18.5 Breakout Age (96%)

19.5 Career YPR 👀

22.4% Target Share (63rd %)

2.66 Best Season YPTpA



A vertical playmaker and one of the best ball trackers in the 2023 class

pic.twitter.com/QxExzz862m