3 Denver Broncos rookies who could play huge roles vs. Browns
3 rookies on defense could help the Denver Broncos win their 5th straight...
2. Riley Moss, CB
Another player whose NFL career has been limited thus far by injury is Riley Moss, a third-round pick out of Iowa who was potentially slated to compete for a starting job with Damarri Mathis before suffering a core-muscle injury which cost him almost all of training camp and the preseason. Those valuable on-field reps weren't there for Moss, who was forced to strictly take mental reps as he recovered and rehabilitated.
Last week against the Vikings, however, the Broncos gave Moss some reps in their dime package and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was very impressed...
Moss has been pretty routinely inactive for the Broncos this season but he could see a substantial uptick in snaps against the Cleveland Browns as the Broncos try more and more to work him into the mix. Heck, maybe we'll even see Moss playing some safety out there, who knows?
I don't know that for a fact, but what I do know is that the Broncos need to get Moss involved somehow. Fabian Moreau has done a really solid job at the outside cornerback spot opposite Pat Surtain II, and the Broncos have been able to lean on him. Second-year player Ja'Quan McMillian has been outstanding in the slot.
Just imagine if the Broncos could add another ball-hawk in that secondary with the way they are playing right now...
Moss could be in line for his biggest role yet in the Denver Broncos' matchup against the Cleveland Browns.