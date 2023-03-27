3 Denver Broncos primed for breakout 2023 Campaign
3) Marquez Callaway, WR
Callaway signed with the Broncos in mid-March, but figures to be a decent part of their offense in 2023. Callaway's best years came under Sean Payton in New Orleans, including a 600+ yard season. Callaway also brings cushion to a wide receiver room that was decimated by injuries in 2022 and is already off to a rocky start in 2023 with KJ Hamler's recent surgical procedure. Callaway was a non-factor in New Orleans' first season post-Sean Payton, only bringing in 16 catches for under 200 yards. However, he figures to see some of his numbers return to form with Payton this season. Callaway ran a solid 4.55 40-yard dash at the combine before being drafted by the Saints in 2020,
Callaway was versatile for Sean Payton in 2021, his best year, as a pass catcher and in 2020 as a return man. Callaway brings safety for the Broncos in both areas. However, much of the focus of defenses playing the Broncos this year will be on Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and trying to contain Greg Dulcich, especially after the recent news that Sutton and Jeudy are not going anywhere. Callaway could also benefit if Tim Patrick is not 100% healthy by Week One. Callaway, only 25, also has the potential to stay in Denver for a bit if 2023 works well for him. He figures to be the early leader in the clubhouse for the 4th spot on the Broncos wide receiver depth chart, ahead of the likes of Kendall Hinton and KJ Hamler.
Callaway should benefit from returning to a Sean Payton system, playing with a better offensive cast, and a rejuvenated Russell Wilson. Callaway feels like a safe bet for a 500-yard season and would be a stable receiver for what has otherwise been a hectic position for the Broncos the last few seasons. If everyone can play to their abilities and stay on the field, which has been anything but a lock for the Broncos the last few years, a tandem of Courtland Sutton, Jeudy, Patrick, Dulcich, and Callaway can be lethal for the Broncos, and help propel them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.