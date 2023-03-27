3 Denver Broncos primed for breakout 2023 Campaign
2) Lloyd Cushenberry, C
For Cushenberry's sake, let's hope he has a monster 2023. The starting center for the Broncos received a vote of confidence from new head coach Sean Payton on Monday when he tabbed him as the unofficial starter when he said that the Broncos "see him as our starting center". Cushenberry is entering his fourth season as the Broncos starting center, and his contract year. He underperformed a lot of expectations last season, but that can be said for most every Broncos offensive lineman last year.
Cush, at the moment, also seems to have minimal competition for the position. All four other line spots are set for the Broncos, but the center spot is the most vulnerable to turnover. The Broncos signed center Kyle Fuller on Friday, but his résumé paints him as nothing more than a backup and insurance for the line. Luke Wattenberg is another option to take over up the middle, but his limited playing time last year and only one start make it seem like he is more of a long-term project for the Broncos. The addition of stronger line-mates could bode well for Cushenberry, along with playing for Sean Payton and former NFL starting lineman Zach Strief, a long-term project that turned out to be a major win for Payton and the Saints.
The Broncos seem content giving Cushenberry a role, and a big one at that, without much competition. It feels in everyone's best interest that he churns out a strong 2023 campaign.