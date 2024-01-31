3 Denver Broncos players who shouldn't be back in 2024, and 2 that should
Looking at who can, and can't, help Denver finish better than 3rd place next season.
5 of 6
Should: QB Jarrett Stidham
Stidham may have finally found his home. On his 3rd team in four years, Stidham did an admirable job filling in for Wilson over the final month of the season – he didn't put up huge numbers by any means, but he avoided turning the ball over, which is about all you can ask for from a backup QB. He's proven more than capable in that role, and could be a good bridge option while the team figures out what their long-term plan for that position is going to be.