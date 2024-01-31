3 Denver Broncos players who shouldn't be back in 2024, and 2 that should
Looking at who can, and can't, help Denver finish better than 3rd place next season.
4 of 6
Should not: T Mike McGlinchey
The five-year, $87.5 million contract that Denver gave McGlinchey would probably look as bad as it is if the Broncos didn't have, like, 2-3 other contracts on their books that are even worse. His contract is set up so that it makes him hard to move on from before 2025, but if the Broncos have shown anything in the Russell Wilson debacle, it's that if there's a will, there's a way. At 28, he's still young enough to have a couple bounce-back seasons – but if Denver's ownership group, which is far and away the richest in the NFL, is OK paying players to go elsewhere, McGlinchey's a good candidate.